Chris Conley agrees to sign with 49ers

  
Published April 17, 2023 11:18 AM
Wide receiver Chris Conley is set to join a new team.

Conley visited with the 49ers late last week and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the veteran wideout has agreed to a contract with the team. It’s a one-year deal for Conley.

Conley spent time with the Texans and Titans during the 2022 season. He played two games for Houston before moving on to their AFC South rivals for seven appearances. He caught four passes for 46 yards.

The Chiefs drafted Conley in the third round of the 2015 draft and he spent four seasons in Kansas City before moving on to Jacksonville. He joined the Texans in 2020 after spending two seasons with the Jags and has 217 career catches for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns.