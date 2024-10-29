Chris Godwin: Best-case scenario would be return in time for playoffs

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had surgery to repair the dislocated ankle he suffered in the team’s Week Seven loss to the Ravens, but he’s not ready to throw in the towel on a return to the field this season just yet.

Godwin appeared at an event for his foundation on Monday night and said that his “spirits are high” as he looks forward to starting rehab work in the near future. Godwin said he’s heading into that process with a goal of making it back to the team in time for postseason action.

“I mean, I think that’s best-case scenario, right? Like absolute best case,” Godwin said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “For all involved. Everything lines up. That’s what you kind of aim for.”

The Buccaneers have lost their last two games to drop to 4-4 and they’re also without wide receiver Mike Evans indefinitely, so getting to the postseason is far from a sure thing in Tampa. Godwin said he has “no doubt” that the team can find their way to the playoffs, but time will tell about both those hopes and Godwin’s own ability to get back from his injury.