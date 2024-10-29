 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_commandersbearsv2_241028.jpg
Commanders get last laugh with Hail Mary vs. Bears
nbc_pft_draft_241028.jpg
PFT Draft: Chiefs, Winston make Week 8 statement
nbc_pft_falconsbucs_241028.jpg
Falcons step ahead in NFC South race

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Godwin: Best-case scenario would be return in time for playoffs

  
Published October 29, 2024 07:37 AM

Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin had surgery to repair the dislocated ankle he suffered in the team’s Week Seven loss to the Ravens, but he’s not ready to throw in the towel on a return to the field this season just yet.

Godwin appeared at an event for his foundation on Monday night and said that his “spirits are high” as he looks forward to starting rehab work in the near future. Godwin said he’s heading into that process with a goal of making it back to the team in time for postseason action.

“I mean, I think that’s best-case scenario, right? Like absolute best case,” Godwin said, via Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. “For all involved. Everything lines up. That’s what you kind of aim for.”

The Buccaneers have lost their last two games to drop to 4-4 and they’re also without wide receiver Mike Evans indefinitely, so getting to the postseason is far from a sure thing in Tampa. Godwin said he has “no doubt” that the team can find their way to the playoffs, but time will tell about both those hopes and Godwin’s own ability to get back from his injury.