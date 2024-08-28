 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_micahparsoncorners_240828.jpg
Parsons calls for a bump to the cornerback market
nbc_pft_nfldivisions_240828.jpg
Ranking NFL’s toughest divisions
nbc_pft_purdy_240828.jpg
Examining ‘disaster’ of a QB class from 2022

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Grier: We’re making the “long play” by leaving Odell Beckham Jr. on PUP

  
Published August 28, 2024 02:13 PM

Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. did not get on the field at all during training camp or the preseason and he won’t be getting on the field in the first four weeks of the regular season either.

The Dolphins left Beckham on the physically unable to perform list when they cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday and General Manager Chris Grier said at a Wednesday press conference that the team knew he might not be ready to go for the start of the season. Grier, who declined to discuss the nature of Beckham’s injury, said that Beckham did not want to remain on the PUP list, but the team thought it was the most prudent way to go.

“He is very close, but, for us, it was the long play,” Grier said. “We didn’t want him to rush back, feeling he had to rush back, and then something happened and sets us back. . . . We just felt what’s best for him long haul to help us here win games is to put him down for a little bit right now.”

Beckham is ineligible to play in the first four games, but Grier’s comments suggest that his absence from the lineup won’t last much beyond that and, if the Dolphins have played their cards right, he won’t have to miss any more time the rest of the way.