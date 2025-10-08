Chris Jones deactivates social media after criticism over his effort

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has faced criticism over his lack of effort on Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run on Sunday.

If you can’t handle the heat, get off social media.

Jones did just that, deactivating his social media accounts this week.

The three-time All-Pro stood and watched while Lawrence fell after having his right foot stepped on by his right guard, got up and then ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. It gave the Jaguars a 31-28 win.

After the game, Jones was not asked about his own effort but was asked about the play. He said he thought “multiple times we had him” and added that the Chiefs have to “finish.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did address Jones’ effort on Wednesday.

“You can’t think that the guy is down. You can’t think that,” Reid said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “You have to play the play. He knows. He’s been around this a long time. That’s really what it came down to.”