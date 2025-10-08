 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_officiatingflags_251008.jpg
Examining picked-up flags in Week 5
nbc_pft_lastcall_251008.jpg
Simms stumped by NFL MVP trivia question
nbc_pft_jerryjonesv2_251008.jpg
‘Nothing inadvertent’ about Jones’ gesture

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chris Jones deactivates social media after criticism over his effort

  
Published October 8, 2025 06:07 PM

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones has faced criticism over his lack of effort on Trevor Lawrence’s game-winning touchdown run on Sunday.

If you can’t handle the heat, get off social media.

Jones did just that, deactivating his social media accounts this week.

The three-time All-Pro stood and watched while Lawrence fell after having his right foot stepped on by his right guard, got up and then ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. It gave the Jaguars a 31-28 win.

After the game, Jones was not asked about his own effort but was asked about the play. He said he thought “multiple times we had him” and added that the Chiefs have to “finish.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid did address Jones’ effort on Wednesday.

“You can’t think that the guy is down. You can’t think that,” Reid said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “You have to play the play. He knows. He’s been around this a long time. That’s really what it came down to.”