Chris Jones doesn’t expect to win defensive player of the year and doesn’t care

Chris Jones will not attend NFL Honors on Thursday night when the league announces the AP defensive player of year award. The Chiefs defensive lineman has more important things to do.

Jones, a finalist along with favorite Nick Bosa and Micah Parsons, won’t be watching as he doesn’t expect to win the award.

“Probably not. I don’t really care,” Jones said Monday night. “I’m here. I’m at the Super Bowl. OK? It doesn’t get any better.”

A Super Bowl ring is better than a defensive player of the year award, but Jones made his case for the honor as the league’s best interior lineman in 2022. He made 15.5 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, 29 quarterback hits, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

“It goes down to all the talent I have beside me. I’m very fortunate,” Jones said. “The D-line, the coaches I got, all of them contribute, because I don’t think no player can do it all by themselves. I think you’ve got to have an Army beside you. A lot of guys being unselfish in order for you to make the play and make you look good. A lot of guys taking the backseat. So, I’m very appreciative to my teammates.”

Jones, though, doesn’t think this season was his best season.

“No. No. I don’t think so,” he said before a long pause. “I think probably next year will be my best year.”