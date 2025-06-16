Jordan Addison DUI case is set for July 15 trial

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has a trial date arising from July 2024 a DUI citation.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, a jury trial will commence on July 15, in a California court.

In July 2024, Addison was found asleep at the wheel at LAX airport. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent.

Both are misdemeanors. The related complication comes from the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Baseline punishment for first offense DUI is a three-game suspension.

The NFL’s procedure becomes activated by resolution of the criminal case. Either a conviction or an admission within the context of, for example, entering a diversion program, accepting deferred adjudication, or pleading no contest triggers a suspension.

The timeline for the NFL’s in-house justice system can be fuzzy. If Addison is convicted next month, there’s a decent chance the suspension will be served during the 2025 season.

Addison had 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. Last season, he generated 875 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.