 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jordan Addison DUI case is set for July 15 trial

  
Published June 16, 2025 04:49 PM

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has a trial date arising from July 2024 a DUI citation.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, a jury trial will commence on July 15, in a California court.

In July 2024, Addison was found asleep at the wheel at LAX airport. He is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent.

Both are misdemeanors. The related complication comes from the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. Baseline punishment for first offense DUI is a three-game suspension.

The NFL’s procedure becomes activated by resolution of the criminal case. Either a conviction or an admission within the context of, for example, entering a diversion program, accepting deferred adjudication, or pleading no contest triggers a suspension.

The timeline for the NFL’s in-house justice system can be fuzzy. If Addison is convicted next month, there’s a decent chance the suspension will be served during the 2025 season.

Addison had 911 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2023. Last season, he generated 875 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.