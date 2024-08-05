Jordan Addison faces two misdemeanors after recent DUI incident

Last month, Vikings receiver Jordan Addison was arrested after police found him asleep at the wheel near LAX. He has now been charged with two misdemeanors.

Via Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune, Addison was charged last Wednesday with two misdemeanors.

Addison is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with blood-alcohol content in excess of the legal limit of .08 percent.

He’s due in court for an arraignment on October 7.

Under the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, Addison faces a suspension of three games. The number can be increased by aggravating circumstances such as: felonious conduct, extreme intoxication of 0.15 percent BAC or higher, property damage or serious injury or death to the player or a third party, and/or if the player has had prior drug- or alcohol-related misconduct.

Nothing in the policy calls for enhanced penalties due to prior speeding incidents unrelated to DUI. That’s important for Addison, because last year he was cited for driving 140 miles per hour.