Chris Jones: I can play right now, hopefully we work it out

Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones spoke to reporters during an appearance at a Kansas City children’s hospital on Wednesday and the main focus was on his ongoing holdout.

The team will start the season in a little more than 24 hours and Jones remains away from the team as he looks for a new contract. Jones said he “can’t really talk about” where things stand, but that he hopes “we can get something worked out” before too much more time passes.

Jones previously said that he is prepared to sit out until Week Eight because that’s when he would need to report in order to be credited with the 2023 contract year. On Wednesday, Jones said that he’s in shape to get on the field well before that if the two sides agree on a new deal.

“I can play right now,” Jones said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com.

The Chiefs would have first-hand knowledge of Jones’ condition if he opted to hold in by reporting to the team and not practicing, which is the path that Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt took before signing his extension shortly before playing in Week One. Jones said he felt he would be a distraction by doing that, but his absence would also fall into that category and it will only become more of one if a season-opening loss can be attributed in any way to not having him against the Lions.