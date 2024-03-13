Chris Jones: I chase greatness, that won’t change with new contract

The Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones reached agreement on a five-year contract extension last week that ensures that the All-Pro will be a central part of the team’s drive for a third straight Super Bowl title this year.

At a press conference to discuss the new deal on Tuesday, Jones said that “deep down” he always felt that something would get done with the team he’s played for since entering the league. It took one of the biggest pacts for a defensive lineman in the history of the game and Jones, who turns 30 this summer, offered some assurance that he will continue playing at the same high level throughout the length of the contract.

“I just chase greatness. I don’t think that’ll change,” Jones said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “No amount of money can change my love and passion for the game of football. No matter how successful I’ll be, I’m always chasing greater heights. So I think the Chiefs understand and see my perspective of the game and how much I love the game of football.”

The Chiefs know Jones better than anyone else and their willingness to make this kind of commitment speaks to their confidence that Jones will remain the same player he was before cashing in this offseason. If that proves to be the case, the chances of more parades in Kansas City will look pretty good.