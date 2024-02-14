Chris Jones: We will be back here, I ain’t going nowhere

Defensive tackle Chris Jones missed the opening game of the 2023 season when he couldn’t come to an agreement on a new contract with the Chiefs, but he returned on a revised one-year pact the next week and resumed his role as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive players.

Jones’ play helped propel the Chiefs to another division title and he came up with big plays throughout the playoffs to help lead the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl title in the last five years. It was also their second straight title and the prospect of making it three in a row appears to be enough for Jones to send a big message about what he’s looking for this offseason.

During a speech at the end of the team’s celebratory parade through Kansas City, Jones said his plan is to remain a centerpiece of the Chiefs lineup.

“I need three of those rings baby,” Jones said. “We ain’t done yet. We ain’t done yet. Kansas City, we will be back here next year. And for those who want Chris Jones gone, I ain’t going nowhere, baby! Woo! I wanna be here this year, next year and the year after.”

Jones then began changing “three-peat” to cheers from the Chiefs fans who would like nothing more than another parade at this time next year. There are a lot of details to work out before Jones’ vow to be part of that effort will become reality, but figuring out a way to work things out will be a lot easier if it is truly his No. 1 priority at the negotiating table.