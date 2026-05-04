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Ravens first-rounder Vega Ioane: “There isn’t much to” moving from left to right guard

  
Published May 4, 2026 08:17 AM

Ravens first-round pick Vega Ioane isn’t overly concerned about a possible position change to kick off his NFL career.

Ioane started at left guard at Penn State and that’s the same position that his new teammate John Simpson has played throughout his NFL career. Ioane said during the team’s rookie minicamp that his college coaches “made sure every day that we were rotating” between spots to be comfortable in the event they had to play there and he thinks he’ll be able to handle a change in sides for Baltimore.

“It’s definitely a little bit of work to get used to again, but there isn’t much to it,” Ioane said, via a transcript from the team.

Ioane has the rest of the offseason and all of training camp to settle into any spot the Ravens have in mind for him and it’s a good bet he’ll be starting at one guard spot come Week 1.