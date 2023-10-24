Chris Olave arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle

Saints receiver Chris Olave had a bad Thursday, and he’s having a worse Monday.

Olave was arrested on Monday night for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports. Olave was traveling 35 mph over the posted speed limit.

He did not resist and was cooperative with law enforcement before being taken to Kenner City Jail, per Underhill.

Olave drew the ire of quarterback Derek Carr on a deep incompletion in the Thursday night loss to the Jaguars, and coach Dennis Allen confirmed afterward that Olave didn’t run the route the way it was drawn up, which led to Carr throwing the ball out of bounds.

Olave has 39 receptions for 471 yards and a touchdown this season.