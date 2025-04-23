Chris Olave will have fifth-year option picked up by Saints, Trevor Penning will not

The Saints had two first-round picks in 2022 and they’ve made different decisions about the fifth-year options on their contracts.

General Manager Mickey Loomis said that the team will exercise wide receiver Chris Olave’s option for the 2026 season. They will not be exercising right tackle Trevor Penning’s option, however.

Olave, who was the 11th overall pick of the draft, will make $15.493 million under the terms of the option. Olave had 159 catches for 2,165 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two seasons, but concussions kept him out of nine games last year. He has had four overall concussions since entering the NFL, but the option decision shows that the Saints are expecting him to return to form.

Penning was the 19th pick and last season was his first as a full-time starter. The Saints could still sign him to an extension before he hits the open market, but did not want to guarantee him $16.685 million at this point.