Chris Simms returns to in-season Mondays on PFT Live

He’s back baby.

After a couple of years on the Peacock postgame show following Sunday Night Football, which knocked him out of the next morning’s PFT Live, Chris Simms is back in the saddle, every Monday of the 2023 season.

We’ll be together each and every Monday morning at the NBC Sports studios in Connecticut, ripping through all the news and analysis from the Sunday that was for two full hours.

The show airs live on Peacock and SiriusXM 85. For the foreseeable future (i.e., until Chris drops an F bomb), the show also will be live on Sky Sports NFL in the UK and Ireland.

The audio of every show is available as a podcast, and clips will appear on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and embedded within posts here on PFT.

Simms will also do the show on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On Wednesdays, Myles Simmons will co-host. On Friday, as usual during the season, it will be Peter King.

So off we go. No days off. Except when we take a day off.