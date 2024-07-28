Christian Barmore was treated for blood clots

The Patriots issued a statement on Sunday regarding defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

“Over the weekend, Christian Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots,” the team said. “He was appropriately treated by the doctors at Mass General Brigham, who tested, evaluated and treated Christian. Our principal concern at this time is Christian’s health and wellbeing. Fortunately, Mass General Brigham provides some of the best healthcare in the world. While there is no current timetable for his return, we know Christian is getting tremendous care and we look forward to his full recovery.”

Barmore was a second-round pick in 2021. He appeared in 17 games last season, with six starts.