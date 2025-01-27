Bills CB Christian Benford leaves after 12 plays with another concussion

Bills cornerback Christian Benford was active despite being diagnosed with a concussion on the onside kick late in the divisional round game last Sunday.l

He lasted only 12 plays in the AFC Championship Game.

With 2:58 remaining in the first quarter, Benford teamed up with Damar Hamlin to tackle Xavier Worthy after an 8-yard run. Hamlin’s helmet hit Benford’s, and teammate Rasul Douglas stopped Benford from trying to go back in the game.

Benford was carted off and quickly ruled out with another concussion.

He had three tackles and a pass defensed.

The Chiefs lead 7-3 after the first quarter with the Bills driving.