Chiefs can elevate to 'special place' when needed
'No underdog' in Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIX
Barkley, Hurts too much for Commanders to match

Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Bills CB Christian Benford leaves after 12 plays with another concussion

  
Published January 26, 2025 07:18 PM

Bills cornerback Christian Benford was active despite being diagnosed with a concussion on the onside kick late in the divisional round game last Sunday.l

He lasted only 12 plays in the AFC Championship Game.

With 2:58 remaining in the first quarter, Benford teamed up with Damar Hamlin to tackle Xavier Worthy after an 8-yard run. Hamlin’s helmet hit Benford’s, and teammate Rasul Douglas stopped Benford from trying to go back in the game.

Benford was carted off and quickly ruled out with another concussion.

He had three tackles and a pass defensed.

The Chiefs lead 7-3 after the first quarter with the Bills driving.