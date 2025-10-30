Christian Darrisaw sits out Vikings’ practice; Jonathan Greenard a full participant

The Vikings downgraded left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) to a non-participant on Thursday. It likely is a scheduled rest day after a full practice on Wednesday, something Darrisaw has done for load management in recent weeks.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) returned to full participation after a limited session on Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy participating fully in practice for a second consecutive day.

Fullback C.J. Ham (hand), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) remained out of practice.

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) again were limited.