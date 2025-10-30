 Skip navigation
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Christian Darrisaw sits out Vikings' practice; Jonathan Greenard a full participant

  
Published October 30, 2025 04:50 PM

The Vikings downgraded left tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) to a non-participant on Thursday. It likely is a scheduled rest day after a full practice on Wednesday, something Darrisaw has done for load management in recent weeks.

Outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard (ankle) returned to full participation after a limited session on Wednesday.

The rest of the team’s report remained the same, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy participating fully in practice for a second consecutive day.

Fullback C.J. Ham (hand), cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) and tight end Josh Oliver (foot) remained out of practice.

Offensive tackle Brian O’Neill (knee) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (shoulder) again were limited.