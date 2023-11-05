Christian Darrisaw will not play for Vikings Sunday

Jaren Hall won’t have left tackle Christian Darrisaw protecting him in his first start at quarterback for the Vikings.

Darrisaw was added to the team’s injury report with a groin injury on Friday, but he had no injury designation after fully participating in practice. The Vikings downgraded him to questionable on Saturday, however, and he was included on their list of inactive players ahead of Sunday’s kickoff against the Falcons.

David Quessenberry will likely get the start in Darrisaw’s place on Sunday.

The Falcons are also without a key offensive player as wide receiver Drake London was ruled out on Friday with a groin injury.