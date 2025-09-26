Christian Gonzalez listed as questionable for Week 4

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez said he was excited to make his 2025 debut against the Panthers when he spoke to reporters earlier this week, but the team isn’t calling him a sure thing to play just yet.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said at his Friday press conference that Gonzalez will be listed as questionable because of the hamstring injury that he suffered this summer. Gonzalez has taken part in practice all of this week and Vrabel said he’s “taken most of the reps” over the course of those workouts.

Vrabel said the team will see how Gonzalez responds to Friday’s practice before making a final determination.

Edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson (knee) is also questionable while left guard Jared Wilson (ankle, knee) has been ruled out. Right guard Mike Onwenu was not on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but Vrabel said he’s also considered questionable to play.