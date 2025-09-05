Christian Gonzalez out, Will Campbell questionable for Patriots

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez’s availability for Sunday’s opener has been a storyline all week, but there’s another player to monitor over the remaining hours until they face the Raiders.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said that Gonzalez has been ruled out with the hamstring injury that’s kept him out of practice recently. That was expected given his recent inactivity and the hope in New England will be that Gonzalez is not out for an extended period of time.

Vrabel also said that rookie left tackle Will Campbell will be listed as questionable. The first-round pick was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant due to an ankle injury.

Word on Campbell will wait until closer to kickoff and playing without him and Gonzalez wouldn’t be the ideal start to the Vrabel era in New England.