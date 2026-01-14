Christian Gonzalez set to practice on Wednesday

There is some positive news on the injury front as the Patriots begin their practice week for Sunday’s divisional round matchup with the Texans.

Head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion) will be on the field in some capacity for the day’s session.

“I do anticipate him being out there,” Vrabel said, via Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Gonzalez had to exit Sunday night’s victory over the Chargers.

One of the team’s top defensive players, Gonzalez recorded 10 passes defensed in his 14 regular-season games this year. He had two more in Sunday’s postseason win.

New England’s first injury report of the week is due out later on Wednesday.