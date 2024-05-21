 Skip navigation
Christian Kirk: I’m ready to remind people of the player I am

  
Published May 21, 2024 06:13 AM

The Jaguars made significant changes to their wide receiver group this offseason, but there is one familiar face at the top of the depth chart.

Christian Kirk is back for a third season in Jacksonville, although it has been a while since the wideout has been on the field. Kirk missed the final five games of the 2023 season after having core muscle surgery, but said on Monday that he’s back at full strength and aiming to show the league that he’s the same player he was before the injury.

“Ready to wake some people back up and remind them of the type of player I am,” Kirk said, via First Coast News. “I feel like the offseason has been forever for me. Injuries are more mentally challenging than anything. It tests your mental, but kind of callus your mind into putting yourself in uncomfortable situations and pushing through.”

The Jaguars added Gabe Davis and first-round pick Brian Thomas while parting ways with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones this offseason. The shuffling leaves Kirk as the most experienced member of the crew and he said he plans on leading the group by “giving them all the tools that I can to help them be successful” in 2024.