Christian Kirk to miss time with core muscle injury

The Jaguars are waiting to see if quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be able to go this week after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Monday night’s overtime loss to the Bengals, but they are planning for any quarterback to be without one member of the receiving corps.

Wideout Christian Kirk left early in Monday’s game and head coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Tuesday that Kirk will miss some time with a core muscle injury that will likely require surgery. The Jaguars face the Browns in Week 14 and then face the Ravens, Buccaneers, Panthers, and Titans.

Kirk had one catch for 26 yards on Monday. He has 57 catches for 787 yards and three touchdowns for the season.

Parker Washington had six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown against Cincinnati after not catching a pass in his first three games, so it seems likely that he’ll continue to have a role in the offense with Kirk out of action.