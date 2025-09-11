 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

nbc_pft_dan_quinn_250910v2.jpg
Quinn has leg up given experience with Parsons
nbc_pft_aj_brown_250910.jpg
Eagles must get Brown more in the mix
nbc_pft_eagles_chiefs_250910.jpg
Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch slated Week 2

Christian McCaffrey clarifies that his calf injury is “nothing serious”

  
Published September 10, 2025 11:34 PM

The best thing about this season for Christian McCaffrey is it isn’t last season. The running back and the 49ers downplayed a calf injury during the team’s 2024 training camp and limited practice time before the season opener, and he ended up missing the first eight games with turned out to be bilateral Achilles tendinitis.

So, red flags were raised last Thursday when he popped up on the injury report with a calf injury.

McCaffrey, though, clarified Wednesday that he was never in danger of sitting out the season opener despite the questionable designation.

He played 58 offensive snaps and had 31 touches for 142 yards from scrimmage.

It was nothing serious,” McCaffrey said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “It never was. I knew I was going to play. I just wanted to be smart with it.”

McCaffrey had a rest day Wednesday.