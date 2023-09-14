 Skip navigation
Christian Watson, Aaron Jones both out of Packers practice with hamstring injuries

  
September 14, 2023

Two of the Packers’ top offensive playmakers were unable to practice today because of hamstring injuries.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones both missed practice today. Watson missed the Packers’ Week One win over the Bears with the hamstring injury, while Jones injured his hamstring against the Bears.

Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who often gets veteran days off to rest his bad knee, was also out of practice.

Linebacker Quay Walker is progressing through the concussion protocol and was able to practice today on a limited basis.