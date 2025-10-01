Christian Watson could return to practice next week

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson said last month he expected to return to practice in Week 6. That could happen next week, after the team returns from its off week, coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday.

“That’s been in discussion,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Watson tore an ACL in Week 18 last season and is on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Once the Packers open his practice window, they will have 21 days to activate him to the 53-player roster.

Watson, the Packers’ second-round pick in 2022, has 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games. He has missed 17 games with injuries.