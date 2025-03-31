 Skip navigation
Cleveland, which owns the second draft pick, wants off the quarterback carousel

  
Published March 31, 2025 07:25 AM

The Browns have started 11 quarterbacks since Kevin Stefanski became the head coach in 2020. They will have a different starter in 2025 with Deshaun Watson expected to miss the start of the season after a second tear of his Achilles.

The Browns also lost Jameis Winston and traded Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Eagles for Kenny Pickett, who is the only healthy quarterback on their roster.

The team currently has no idea who its starter is.

Baker Mayfield, who started all 16 games in 2020, is the only quarterback that Stefanski has had who started every game. The Browns would love to get off the quarterback carousel.

“I think that’s obviously the goal,” Stefanski told Steve Wyche of NFL Media. “I think you look at the teams that are having sustained success that comes from having that quarterback that’s there and healthy. Unfortunately, we haven’t been healthy at that position, and that’s a huge challenge.”

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick, the highest they have selected since drafting Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018. The Titans are expected to select University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick.

“As we go through this process, you try to identify are there guys that we believe in whether it’s in the first round or seventh round. Are there guys that we can get in our building and try to develop them?” Stefanski said. “I think that’s another thing people lose sight of thinking that these guys are finished products, but they are not. So, for us, whether it’s the quarterback position or any position, it’s about understanding that there is a jump that they are going to take over the course of their career.”