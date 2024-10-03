Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to practice for Chiefs

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has started on the path back to the team’s active roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Wednesday shows that the Chiefs have opened the window for Edwards-Helaire to practice with the team. Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football illness list and will be able to practice for the next three weeks before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.

Edwards-Helaire opened up about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder this summer, including physical symptoms like nausea and vomiting that led to him going on the NFI list.

It remains to be seen when or if Edwards-Helaire will be cleared for a full return to action, but the Chiefs are shorthanded in the backfield without Isiah Pacheco and anything Edwards-Helaire might be able to do to help fill in for him would be appreciated in Kansas City.