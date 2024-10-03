 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_coltssteelersv2_241002.jpg
Steichen, Colts gave Steelers defense difficulty
nbc_csu_broncosd_241002.jpg
Broncos’ ‘gutsy’ defense disrupts Rodgers, Jets
kevinoconnell.jpg
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds

Other PFT Content

Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen “progress” with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Clyde Edwards-Helaire returns to practice for Chiefs

  
Published October 3, 2024 09:01 AM

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has started on the path back to the team’s active roster.

The NFL’s daily transaction report for Wednesday shows that the Chiefs have opened the window for Edwards-Helaire to practice with the team. Edwards-Helaire is on the non-football illness list and will be able to practice for the next three weeks before reaching a deadline to be activated or shut down for the season.

Edwards-Helaire opened up about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder this summer, including physical symptoms like nausea and vomiting that led to him going on the NFI list.

It remains to be seen when or if Edwards-Helaire will be cleared for a full return to action, but the Chiefs are shorthanded in the backfield without Isiah Pacheco and anything Edwards-Helaire might be able to do to help fill in for him would be appreciated in Kansas City.