Cole Kmet was surprised by Colston Loveland pick, now understands Bears’ vision

The Bears’ decision to draft tight end Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick in April elicited a strong reaction from one member of the team.

Cole Kmet has been playing tight end in Chicago since the 2020 season and he signed a long-term contract extension with the team ahead of the 2023 season, so it’s natural that he was “taken aback” by the addition of another player at the same position. Kmet said conversations with the team told him that “there’s going to be areas where we complement each other” and that the goal is to have the best tandem of tight ends in the league, which got him on board with the selection.

“You’re just understanding their vision and their expectations for you as a player,” Kmet said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s hard to come into work every day when you don’t know your set expectations. I think having those conversations kind of cleared the air a little bit.”

If the partnership doesn’t pan out, the Bears can part ways with Kmet after the season without serious cap ramifications but the hope for all involved is that the tight ends are part of an offensive turnaround in Chicago.