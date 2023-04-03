 Skip navigation
Cole Van Lanen signs exclusive rights tender

  
Published April 3, 2023 12:46 PM
April 3, 2023 02:40 PM
Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen has signed his exclusive rights tender.

He joined Jacksonville in a trade with the Packers last August. Van Lanen ended up playing 18 offensive snaps and 63 on special teams in 16 games with the Jaguars last season.

The Packers made Van Lanen a sixth-round pick in 2021.

He spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad but appeared in one game and played one offensive snap.

Van Lanen played at Wisconsin, appearing in 45 games with 19 starts at left tackle in his four seasons with the Badgers.