Colts agree to terms with S Juanyeh Thomas

The Colts are signing free agent safety Juanyeh Thomas, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

The Colts lost safeties Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II in free agency this week. They added Thomas and Jonathan Owens, who will compete for playing time.

Thomas, 25, spent the past four seasons with the Cowboys.

He signed as an undrafted free agent and was on the practice squad and the active roster during his time in Dallas. He played 550 defensive snaps and 706 on special teams in 36 games.

Thomas has totaled 62 tackles, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.