Colts’ Alec Pierce ejected for contact with official

Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce has been ejected from today’s game against the Texans.

After a pass to Pierce in the end zone fell incomplete, Pierce went to the nearest official to say something, apparently complaining about the lack of a penalty. Pierce bumped the official as he leaned in to speak to him, and for that he was ejected.

Although players have to know not to make contact with officials, it was not particularly flagrant contact, and it seemed like the kind of thing the officials could have let go. Instead, Pierce is out for the rest of the game.

Pierce was having an excellent game. He had already recorded four catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns when he was ejected in the third quarter.