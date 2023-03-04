 Skip navigation
Colts are expected to hire Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Mason

  
Published March 4, 2023 04:53 AM
nbc_bfa_robinsononnflpa_230303
March 3, 2023 04:08 PM
Charles Robinson joins the show to talk about the fallout of the NFLPA's survey of all 32 teams, which revealed some truly shocking facts about life as an NFL player.

Brian Mason had a successful first season as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator, but he’s not expected back for a second.

Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily reports that Mason is expected to take a job on Shane Steichen’s staff with the Colts. Mason grew up in the Indianapolis area and grew up rooting for the team that he will now be working for.

There’s no word on the position Mason will have on Steichen’s staff, but the Colts have not hired a special teams coordinator.

Mason spent four seasons running Cincinnati’s special teams before joining Marcus Freeman in South Bend for the 2022 season. The Irish blocked seven punts during Mason’s lone season at the school.