Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Colts CB Charvarius Ward out after suffering a concussion in pregame warmups

  
Published October 12, 2025 12:48 PM

The Colts will be without cornerback Charvarius Ward for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Ward was not on the inactive list that they handed in 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Indianapolis, but he suffered a concussion during pregame warmups. The timing means that the Colts will be a player short because they cannot activate another player at this point.

Ward has 13 tackles and three passes defensed in three appearances this season.

Kenny Moore is also inactive for the Colts, so they will have Mekhi Blackmon, Jonathan Edwards, Cameron Mitchell, and Chris Lammons available at cornerback as they try to improve to 5-1 on the season.