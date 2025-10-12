Colts CB Charvarius Ward out after suffering a concussion in pregame warmups

The Colts will be without cornerback Charvarius Ward for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Ward was not on the inactive list that they handed in 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Indianapolis, but he suffered a concussion during pregame warmups. The timing means that the Colts will be a player short because they cannot activate another player at this point.

Ward has 13 tackles and three passes defensed in three appearances this season.

Kenny Moore is also inactive for the Colts, so they will have Mekhi Blackmon, Jonathan Edwards, Cameron Mitchell, and Chris Lammons available at cornerback as they try to improve to 5-1 on the season.