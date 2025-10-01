 Skip navigation
Colts CB Xavien Howard retires after rough outing Sunday

  
Published October 1, 2025 06:58 PM

Colts cornerback Xavien Howard was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice for personal reasons. That reason was later revealed.

Howard has decided to retire.

The Colts announced they placed Howard on the reserve/retired list.

They signed safety Trey Washington to the 53-player roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

In the loss to the Rams, Howard allowed seven completions in 10 attempts when he was the closest defender and those completions went for 112 yards and a touchdown, per Next Gen Stats.

Howard had said “not to my ability” after Sunday’s game.

For the season, Howard has allowed 14 completions in 20 attempts for 183 yards and two touchdowns, along with four penalties.

He did not play in 2024 but came back Aug. 18 by signing with the Colts.

Howard, 32, spent his first eight seasons with the Dolphins. In his career, he has 29 interceptions, 95 passes defensed, 342 tackles and two sacks.