Colts claim CB Samuel Womack, waive CB Darrell Baker

The Colts tweaked their cornerback group a day after setting their initial 53-man roster.

They added former 49ers corner Samuel Womack as a waiver claim. Darrell Baker was waived off the roster in a corresponding move.

Womack was a 2022 fifth-round pick. He appeared in 23 games for the 49ers the last two seasons and had 26 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Baker had 34 tackles in 17 games for the Colts over the last two seasons.

The Colts also announced that they have signed linebacker Austin Ajiake, linebacker Liam Anderson, defensive end Genard Avery, quarterback Jason Bean, safety Marcel Dabo, running back Evan Hull, cornerback Chris Lammons, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, cornerback Ameer Speed, and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad. All 11 players were cut on Tuesday and the team still has five open spots on the practice squad.