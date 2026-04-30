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Colts cut four from their 90-man roster

  
Published April 30, 2026 03:01 PM

The Colts have dropped four players from their roster.

They announced on Thursday that they have waived defensive end Villami Fehoko and linebacker Joseph Vaughn. They also released offensive lineman Bill Murray and waived offensive lineman Jack Wilson with an injury designation. Wilson will revert to injured reserve if he isn’t claimed.

Murray is the only member of the quartet who has appeared in a regular season game. He played in one game for the Patriots in 2022 and three games for the Bears during the 2024 season.

The Colts have not announced any undrafted free agent signings yet, but will likely have some to share ahead of next week’s rookie minicamp.