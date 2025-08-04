 Skip navigation
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Colts’ depth chart lists “Daniel Jones OR Anthony Richardson” as QB1

  
The Colts have issued their first depth chart of the preseason, and it doesn’t shed much light on who’s in the lead in the race to be the starting quarterback.

At every position except quarterback, the Colts’ depth chart lists the players in order, with the starters first and then the second string and so on. But at quarterback, the depth chart says “Daniel Jones OR Anthony Richardson.”

Colts coach Shane Steichen did not say who will start this week’s preseason opener, but he did say he plans to give both quarterbacks plenty of work in the first two games of the preseason before making his decision.

Richardson has fallen short of expectations since the Colts took him No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. The Colts need to see him improve his accuracy significantly if they’re going to accept that he’s their franchise quarterback. Jones was the sixth overall pick of the Giants in 2019 and played with them through 2024, when he was released and signed with the Vikings to finish the season. The Colts signed him to a one-year contract and said he would be in an open competition with Richardson.

There’s no clear leader in that competition yet.