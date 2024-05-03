 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftquestions_240503.jpg
Biggest questions remaining after 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_mahomesv2_240503.jpg
Mahomes guarantees Chiefs runs ‘corndog’ at ’25 SB
nbc_pft_najeeharrisv2_240503.jpg
Steelers decline Harris’ fifth-year option

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Colts drafted fifth-round receiver Anthony Gould with new kickoff return rule in mind

  
Published May 3, 2024 04:23 PM

The NFL’s new kickoff rule makes returners more important, and that helped boost wide receiver Anthony Gould’s draft stock.

Gould was an All-American punt returner at Oregon State, and Colts General Manager Chris Ballard said that when they watched film of him returning punts, they thought he was a great fit for the skills that will be needed to return kickoffs under the new rules.

This new kickoff return rule is going to change some things,” Ballard said. “It’s a little bit of an unknown right now but we think he’s got – he’s an explosive player with the ball in his hands, he has had a lot of success in college returning punts and he’s a pretty good wideout so excited to get him.”

Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason loves what Gould can bring to the table.

“I think Anthony being one of the top punt returners in college football is really exciting to get him to join our group. That skillset is something that we can use in the new kickoff model,” Mason said. “It’s going to be a little bit different than your traditional kickoff return rep where the kickoff returner might have had a bunch of space to be able to build up speed and be able to make his cuts. There could be a lot more confined space, punt return, punt returner-type of cuts and moves that are made. You look at more running backs or punt returners being used in some of those positions.”

The new kickoff is one of the biggest rule changes in NFL history. The teams that can figure out the right players and the right strategies to succeed are going to be at a big advantage, and a player who can make a difference on kickoffs is easily worth a fifth-round pick.