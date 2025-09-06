Colts elevate LB Austin Ajiake, RB Ulysses Bentley IV

The Colts added a couple of players to the roster ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Linebacker Austin Ajiake and running back Ulysses Bentley IV have been elevated from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after the game.

Ajiake spent time on the Colts’ practice squad the last two seasons. He has not appeared in any regular season games.

Bentley signed with the team this offseason after going undrafted out of Ole Miss. The Colts listed Tyler Goodson as questionable to play with an elbow injury, so Bentley provides the team with added depth behind Jonathan Taylor as they prepare to open the season.