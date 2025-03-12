Colts keep offensive lineman Danny Pinter on one-year deal

For the second consecutive year, offensive lineman Danny Pinter is signing a one-year contract with the Colts.

Pinter, who can play both guard and center, was set to become a free agent today but has agreed to a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis.

Last season Pinter played in 14 games with two starts and was on the field for 16 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps and 14 percent of special teams snaps. The Colts see him as cheap depth on the offensive line.

The 28-year-old Pinter was born and raised in Indiana and was a 2020 fifth-round pick of the Colts out of Ball State. After playing out his rookie contract last year he signed a new one-year deal, and he’ll now do so again to stay in the only state he has ever played in.