Colts lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime

Indianapolis cannot clinch a playoff spot on Sunday, but the club is getting closer to punching its ticket to the postseason with a 14-3 halftime lead over Las Vegas.

The Colts went right down the field for a score on their first drive, with Josh Downs catching a 50-yard pass on third-and-5 to put Indianapolis in scoring territory. A couple of plays later, running back Jonathan Taylor took a 5-yard carry in for a touchdown to give the Colts a 7-0 lead.

The Raiders put up a 40-yard field goal to make the score 7-3, but then both offenses stalled out until midway through the second quarter. That’s when Colts receiver Alec Pierce caught a 58-yard touchdown from Gardner Minshew to make the score 14-3.

It was Pierce’s second touchdown of the season.

Minshew is 10-of-14 for 169 yards with a touchdown. Taylor has 42 yards on 11 carries with a TD. Pierce has just one catch, but it was for his long score.

With Josh Jacobs out, Zamir White has taken all of Las Vegas’ carries and has 39 yards on 10 attempts.

Aidan O’Connell has completed 14-of-21 passes for 126 yards. Davante Adams has five catches for 43 yards. He has now gone over 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons.

The Raiders will receive the second-half kickoff.