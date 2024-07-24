Colts place DT Raekwon Davis on active/NFI, CB Chris Lammons on active/PUP

The Colts made a pair of moves ahead of the first training camp practice.

They placed cornerback Chris Lammons on the active/physically unable to perform list and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis on the active/non-football illness list, the team announced Wednesday.

They can return as soon as the team’s medical staff clears them.

Davis’ illness is unknown.

He signed as a free agent in the offseason, agreeing to a two-year $14 million deal.

Lammons is working his way back from offseason ankle surgery.

Right tackle Braden Smith (knee) and cornerback JuJu Brents (ankle) appear good to practice in some capacity.