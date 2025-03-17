 Skip navigation
Colts re-sign CB David Long

  
Published March 17, 2025 02:19 PM

Cornerback David Long will be staying in Indianapolis.

The Colts announced that they re-signed Long on Monday. No terms of the new deal were announced.

Long joined the Colts in 2024 and he appeared in 13 games. Almost all of his playing time came on special teams and Long did not record any tackles.

Long split the 2023 season between the Raiders, Panthers, and Cardinals after spending the first four years of his career with the Rams. He had 96 tackles, eight passes defensed, and an interception in 39 games for those clubs.

The Colts added free agents Charvarius Ward and Corey Ballantine to a cornerback group that also includes Long, Kenny Moore, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack.