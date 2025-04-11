 Skip navigation
Colts re-sign TE Mo Alie-Cox

  
Published April 11, 2025 10:49 AM

Mo Alie-Cox is sticking with the same team in 2025.

The Colts announced on Friday that Alie-Cox has re-signed with the club.

Alie-Cox, 31, has spent his entire career with Indianapolis, first joining the club as an undrafted free agent in 2017. A converted basketball player, Alie-Cox has caught 114 career passes for 1,433 yards with 15 touchdowns in his career.

He has not missed a game since the 2020 season. Last year, he was on the field for 44 percent of Indianapolis’ offensive snaps, catching 12 passes for 147 yards with one TD.

Alie-Cox is now one of six tight ends on Indianapolis’ 90-man roster, joining Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Albert Okwuegbunam and Jelani Woods.