Colts receivers Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Michael Pittman all are questionable

  
Published October 18, 2024 05:36 PM

The Colts will see the return of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who missed two games with an oblique injury, but they will not have running back Jonathan Taylor.

The team officially ruled out Taylor, who will miss his third game with an ankle injury.

Richardson might or might not have receiver Alec Pierce, who is questionable with a shoulder injury. Pierce is trending the right direction, with a full practice Friday after missing Thursday.

Wide receivers Josh Downs (toe) and Michael Pittman Jr. (back) also are questionable. Downs missed one practice and had limited sessions in the other two this week, while Pittman had a full practice Thursday in his only on-field work.

Cornerback Chris Lammons (ankle) will not play.

Defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (hamstring), offensive tackle Braden Smith (knee) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) are questionable.