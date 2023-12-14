Colts rule out Jonathan Taylor for Saturday vs. Steelers

Jonathan Taylor’s return from a thumb injury will have to wait at least another week.

Via multiple reporters, Colts head coach Shane Steichen ruled Taylor out for Saturday’s game against the Steelers.

The running back has been sidelined since suffering the injury in the Week 12 win over Tampa Bay. He’ll now miss his third consecutive game, which is in line with the initial reported timeline for his return.

Right tackle Braden Smith has also been ruled out and he’ll miss his second consecutive game. Smith, who has been dealing with injuries all season, has started eight contests in 2023.

Via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan, Steichen noted Smith is “progressing well.”

Steichen added that he’s expecting cornerback JuJu Brents and linebacker E.J. Speed to play on Saturday.

The Colts’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Thursday.