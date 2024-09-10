 Skip navigation
Colts sign CB Chris Lammons from the practice squad

  
Published September 10, 2024 05:30 PM

The Colts signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-player roster from the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Lammons takes the roster spot of cornerback JuJu Brents, who went on injured reserve with a knee injury that will keep him out until at least late in the season.

Lammons was elevated from the practice squad for the season opener against the Texans.

He originally joined Indianapolis as a free agent last summer and appeared in four games for the team last season and made six tackles.

Lammons has played 47 career games with one start in his time with the Colts (2023-24), Chiefs (2019-22), Dolphins (2018-19), Saints (2018) and Falcons (2018). Lammons has totaled 22 tackles, four passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops.