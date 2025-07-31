Colts sign CBs Tre Herndon, Duke Shelley

The Colts have made a series of roster moves on Thursday.

Indianapolis announced the club has signed cornerback Tre Herndon and cornerback Duke Shelley.

As corresponding moves, the team has placed cornerback David Long Jr. on injured reserve and released tight end Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.

Herndon, 29, has appeared in 84 career games with 34 starts. While he played 16 games for Jacksonville in 2023, he appeared in just one contest for New Orleans last year.

Shelley, 28, also appeared in just one game last season for the Giants. A Bears sixth-round pick in 2019, he’s played 53 games with 11 starts for the Bears, Vikings, Rams, and Giants.

Long has been dealing with a groin injury after appearing in 13 games for the Colts last season. Okwuegbunam had joined Indianapolis’ practice squad last December and has appeared in 30 career games.