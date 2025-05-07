Colts sign LB Joe Bachie

The Colts have added a linebacker who has experience playing under their new defensive coordinator.

Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that the club has signed free agent Joe Bachie.

Bachie, 27, spent the last four seasons with Cincinnati with now-Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

He was primarily a special teams contributor for the Bengals, on the field for about 66 percent of the unit’s snaps in games played over the past two years. But back in 2021, Bachie did start two games for Cincinnati.

Bachie has played a total of 51 games with two starts for Philadelphia and Cincinnati since 2020.